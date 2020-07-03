Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible game room parking pool garage

Washer Dryer And Refrigerator Included. Pool,Yard Maintenance, and Mosquito System Service Included. DID NOT FLOOD. Pets Case By Case .Tenants At Tenants Expense May Paint Home Pending Owners Approval. Welcome to 4018 Valley Haven Drive In Kingwood. This 3/2.5/2 Has A Pool, Mature Landscape, Sprinkler System, Mosquito System. Grand Living Room Has Wood Floors, Shutter Blinds, Gas Fireplace, Contemporary Ceiling Fan,And Open To Formal Dining. Breakfast Room Next To Kitchen With Granite,Tile Backsplash And Tile Floors In Diagonal,Electric Cooktop Single Oven and Microwave. Upstairs Private Master Bedroom Has High Ceilings, Molding, Wood Floors And Space For Small Desk Or Sitting Area. Master Bath Has Water Closet,Double Sinks With Vanity, Double Closets,Jetted Tub With Separate Glass Shower. Secondary Bedrooms Have Shutter Blinds, Wood Floors. Cozy Game Room Has Wood Floors And Storage Closet. Large Backyard With Multiple Patio Areas. Close To Walking Trails, Parks, Shopping and Freeways