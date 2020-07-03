All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 24 2020 at 2:42 PM

4018 Valley Haven Drive

4018 Valley Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4018 Valley Haven Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Washer Dryer And Refrigerator Included. Pool,Yard Maintenance, and Mosquito System Service Included. DID NOT FLOOD. Pets Case By Case .Tenants At Tenants Expense May Paint Home Pending Owners Approval. Welcome to 4018 Valley Haven Drive In Kingwood. This 3/2.5/2 Has A Pool, Mature Landscape, Sprinkler System, Mosquito System. Grand Living Room Has Wood Floors, Shutter Blinds, Gas Fireplace, Contemporary Ceiling Fan,And Open To Formal Dining. Breakfast Room Next To Kitchen With Granite,Tile Backsplash And Tile Floors In Diagonal,Electric Cooktop Single Oven and Microwave. Upstairs Private Master Bedroom Has High Ceilings, Molding, Wood Floors And Space For Small Desk Or Sitting Area. Master Bath Has Water Closet,Double Sinks With Vanity, Double Closets,Jetted Tub With Separate Glass Shower. Secondary Bedrooms Have Shutter Blinds, Wood Floors. Cozy Game Room Has Wood Floors And Storage Closet. Large Backyard With Multiple Patio Areas. Close To Walking Trails, Parks, Shopping and Freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 Valley Haven Drive have any available units?
4018 Valley Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4018 Valley Haven Drive have?
Some of 4018 Valley Haven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 Valley Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4018 Valley Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 Valley Haven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4018 Valley Haven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4018 Valley Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4018 Valley Haven Drive offers parking.
Does 4018 Valley Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4018 Valley Haven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 Valley Haven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4018 Valley Haven Drive has a pool.
Does 4018 Valley Haven Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 4018 Valley Haven Drive has accessible units.
Does 4018 Valley Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 Valley Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.

