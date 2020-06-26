All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:21 PM

4015 Colquitt

4015 Colquitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Colquitt Street, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92a9ca90ac ---- Wonderfull Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home ready for move in in the desirable Lynn Park neighborhood. Updated kitchen with breakfast area and all brand new stainless steel appliances. Original Hardwood floors. Canned recess lighting throughout the home. Huge living room area. Patio doors opening up to beautifully landscaped backyard. Master bathroom is oversized with massive walk in closet, separate bathtub, walk in shower, and double sinks. Washer and dryer included. Close proximity to tons of shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Colquitt have any available units?
4015 Colquitt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Colquitt have?
Some of 4015 Colquitt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Colquitt currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Colquitt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Colquitt pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Colquitt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4015 Colquitt offer parking?
No, 4015 Colquitt does not offer parking.
Does 4015 Colquitt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 Colquitt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Colquitt have a pool?
No, 4015 Colquitt does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Colquitt have accessible units?
No, 4015 Colquitt does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Colquitt have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 Colquitt does not have units with dishwashers.

