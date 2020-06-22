401 Walton St

Amenities

Absolutely charming Heights home on a large corner lot with quick access to downtown and the med center. This spacious home has undergone a beautiful renovation with modern amenities including high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with a massive island, quartz countertops, designer cabinets, stainless appliances, and more. The master bedroom offers plenty of space while the two spacious baths feature designer touches and lovely walk-in showers. Enjoy spending time on the inviting covered patio before walking into the spacious, wide-open living area complete with engineered hardwood flooring. Plumbing, electrical, windows, and HVAC have all been updated. Walkthrough the custom sliding barn door to a huge bonus room that is perfect for an additional bedroom or bonus room. This charmer is completely fenced on all sides with multiple access gates including the driveway. Quick and easy access to restaurants, shopping, and all the Heights has to offer!



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



