Home
/
Houston, TX
/
401 Walton St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:21 AM

401 Walton St

401 Walton Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 Walton Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely charming Heights home on a large corner lot with quick access to downtown and the med center. This spacious home has undergone a beautiful renovation with modern amenities including high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with a massive island, quartz countertops, designer cabinets, stainless appliances, and more. The master bedroom offers plenty of space while the two spacious baths feature designer touches and lovely walk-in showers. Enjoy spending time on the inviting covered patio before walking into the spacious, wide-open living area complete with engineered hardwood flooring. Plumbing, electrical, windows, and HVAC have all been updated. Walkthrough the custom sliding barn door to a huge bonus room that is perfect for an additional bedroom or bonus room. This charmer is completely fenced on all sides with multiple access gates including the driveway. Quick and easy access to restaurants, shopping, and all the Heights has to offer!

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5562417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Walton St have any available units?
401 Walton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Walton St have?
Some of 401 Walton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Walton St currently offering any rent specials?
401 Walton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Walton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Walton St is pet friendly.
Does 401 Walton St offer parking?
No, 401 Walton St does not offer parking.
Does 401 Walton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Walton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Walton St have a pool?
No, 401 Walton St does not have a pool.
Does 401 Walton St have accessible units?
No, 401 Walton St does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Walton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Walton St does not have units with dishwashers.

