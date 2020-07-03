3926 Oak Gardens Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

One story Perry home that has great storage. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths,formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen has beautiful granite and back splash and features a spacious pantry,abundance of counter and cabinet space. A large family room has tile floors,built-ins and a fireplace. The master suite is spacious and is split from the other 3 bedrooms. The master bath has granite counters, separate tub and show and great closet space. The formal dining room and living room could also be used a study or additional living space. There is no carpet in the home. The location of this home has quick access to HWY 59 and local shops and restaurants.