Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3926 Oak Gardens Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:01 AM

3926 Oak Gardens Drive

3926 Oak Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3926 Oak Gardens Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
One story Perry home that has great storage. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths,formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen has beautiful granite and back splash and features a spacious pantry,abundance of counter and cabinet space. A large family room has tile floors,built-ins and a fireplace. The master suite is spacious and is split from the other 3 bedrooms. The master bath has granite counters, separate tub and show and great closet space. The formal dining room and living room could also be used a study or additional living space. There is no carpet in the home. The location of this home has quick access to HWY 59 and local shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 Oak Gardens Drive have any available units?
3926 Oak Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3926 Oak Gardens Drive have?
Some of 3926 Oak Gardens Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 Oak Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3926 Oak Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 Oak Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3926 Oak Gardens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3926 Oak Gardens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3926 Oak Gardens Drive offers parking.
Does 3926 Oak Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3926 Oak Gardens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 Oak Gardens Drive have a pool?
No, 3926 Oak Gardens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3926 Oak Gardens Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3926 Oak Gardens Drive has accessible units.
Does 3926 Oak Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3926 Oak Gardens Drive has units with dishwashers.

