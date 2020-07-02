3837 Rosedale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Such a nice place to call home! Close to U of H, TSU, the medical center and downtown. The property was completely gutted and renovated starting in 2018 through April, 2019. Foundation was leveled, plumbing replaced, electrical replaced, new windows, doors, flooring, counters, cabinets, appliances, roof, driveway and more. Even 50% of the framing is new. HVAC is 18 SEER plus double pane windows to make for a more energy efficient home. Generous closets in each bedroom. Utility room is in the house with washer and dryer included.