All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3837 Rosedale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3837 Rosedale Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

3837 Rosedale Street

3837 Rosedale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3837 Rosedale Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Such a nice place to call home! Close to U of H, TSU, the medical center and downtown. The property was completely gutted and renovated starting in 2018 through April, 2019. Foundation was leveled, plumbing replaced, electrical replaced, new windows, doors, flooring, counters, cabinets, appliances, roof, driveway and more. Even 50% of the framing is new. HVAC is 18 SEER plus double pane windows to make for a more energy efficient home. Generous closets in each bedroom. Utility room is in the house with washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 Rosedale Street have any available units?
3837 Rosedale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3837 Rosedale Street have?
Some of 3837 Rosedale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3837 Rosedale Street currently offering any rent specials?
3837 Rosedale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 Rosedale Street pet-friendly?
No, 3837 Rosedale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3837 Rosedale Street offer parking?
Yes, 3837 Rosedale Street offers parking.
Does 3837 Rosedale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3837 Rosedale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 Rosedale Street have a pool?
No, 3837 Rosedale Street does not have a pool.
Does 3837 Rosedale Street have accessible units?
No, 3837 Rosedale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 Rosedale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3837 Rosedale Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr
Houston, TX 77089
Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive
Houston, TX 77025
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Elan Heights
825 Usener St
Houston, TX 77009
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St
Houston, TX 77051
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston