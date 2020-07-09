3716 Omeara Drive

Amenities

Clean, bright and spacious patio home immediately available in the medical center. Centrally located, this home features soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and an open floor plan. First floor features a private living area with its own ensuite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Second floor is spacious and open concept with the kitchen and main living and dining space and half bath for guests. It also includes a utility room with a washer and dryer included. Third floor continues with the same beautiful hardwood floors, built-in desk and two bedrooms. Master bedroom includes a large ensuite bathroom and huge walk-in closet. This patio home is a must see and ready to move in immediately.