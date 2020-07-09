All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:10 PM

3716 Omeara Drive

3716 Omeara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3716 Omeara Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean, bright and spacious patio home immediately available in the medical center. Centrally located, this home features soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and an open floor plan. First floor features a private living area with its own ensuite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Second floor is spacious and open concept with the kitchen and main living and dining space and half bath for guests. It also includes a utility room with a washer and dryer included. Third floor continues with the same beautiful hardwood floors, built-in desk and two bedrooms. Master bedroom includes a large ensuite bathroom and huge walk-in closet. This patio home is a must see and ready to move in immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Omeara Drive have any available units?
3716 Omeara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 Omeara Drive have?
Some of 3716 Omeara Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 Omeara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Omeara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Omeara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Omeara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3716 Omeara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3716 Omeara Drive offers parking.
Does 3716 Omeara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3716 Omeara Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Omeara Drive have a pool?
No, 3716 Omeara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Omeara Drive have accessible units?
No, 3716 Omeara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Omeara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 Omeara Drive has units with dishwashers.

