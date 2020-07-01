All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

City Place

306 McGowen St · (832) 981-1172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 12 weeks free!* *Restrictions apply see property for details
Location

306 McGowen St, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 22 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3110 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 4412 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1220 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4515 · Avail. now

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 1413 · Avail. now

$1,833

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
elevator
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
coffee bar
hot tub
media room
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Boutique Hotel Ambiance. Chic Residential Reality. City Place is the premier choice for apartments in Houston, TX. Open floor plans and luxury features define the upscale lifestyle that can only be found at our community. With the perfect location near downtown Houston and Montrose, you will love calling City Place Apartments your home. Residents of our Midtown-Montrose Houston luxury apartments enjoy our one and two bedroom floor plans that exude elegance and sophistication. Our homes feature stained concrete floors, 10-foot ceilings, GE® stainless steel appliances, slab granite countertops, hardwood bathroom cabinets, built-in bookshelves, and private terraces. Best of all, City Place puts you near the most prominent dining and shopping venues in Houston, TX. Two saltwater swimming pools, tanning ledges, two state-of-the-art fitness ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per person
Deposit: Based on credit: $250-450
Additional: valet trash: $28/month; pest control: $2/month; admin charge: $2.45/month; submetered water, sewer
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit bull terriers, Staffordshire terriers, Doberman pinschers, presa canaries, Alaskan malamutes, rottweilers, chows, akitas, wolf-hybrids; weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $50/month. First come first served with optional reserved at $50. Please call for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Sizes vary: $20-125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Place have any available units?
City Place has 39 units available starting at $1,264 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does City Place have?
Some of City Place's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Place currently offering any rent specials?
City Place is offering the following rent specials: Up to 12 weeks free!* *Restrictions apply see property for details
Is City Place pet-friendly?
Yes, City Place is pet friendly.
Does City Place offer parking?
Yes, City Place offers parking.
Does City Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City Place have a pool?
Yes, City Place has a pool.
Does City Place have accessible units?
No, City Place does not have accessible units.
Does City Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Place has units with dishwashers.
