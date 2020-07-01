Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access lobby cats allowed elevator 24hr maintenance alarm system business center coffee bar hot tub media room package receiving

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Boutique Hotel Ambiance. Chic Residential Reality. City Place is the premier choice for apartments in Houston, TX. Open floor plans and luxury features define the upscale lifestyle that can only be found at our community. With the perfect location near downtown Houston and Montrose, you will love calling City Place Apartments your home. Residents of our Midtown-Montrose Houston luxury apartments enjoy our one and two bedroom floor plans that exude elegance and sophistication. Our homes feature stained concrete floors, 10-foot ceilings, GE® stainless steel appliances, slab granite countertops, hardwood bathroom cabinets, built-in bookshelves, and private terraces. Best of all, City Place puts you near the most prominent dining and shopping venues in Houston, TX. Two saltwater swimming pools, tanning ledges, two state-of-the-art fitness ...