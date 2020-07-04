All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3530 Sun Valley Drive

3530 Sun Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3530 Sun Valley Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
Absolutely wonderful 3 BR/2 1/2BA home close to the Medical Center with many great features: mature trees on the corner lot invite you to enjoy the back yard, sunroom off the family room that makes a great place to entertain, Bonus room in garage with half bath, 3 spacious bedrooms, large family room with stacked stone fireplace w/gas logs, NEW appliances in the kitchen, NEW A/C, NEW carpet and great neighborhood! The square footage is actually MUCH larger than it appears!Move-in ready. Do not email application(s). All adults over the age of 18 must apply Separately. Do not email application(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Sun Valley Drive have any available units?
3530 Sun Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Sun Valley Drive have?
Some of 3530 Sun Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Sun Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Sun Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Sun Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Sun Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3530 Sun Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Sun Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 3530 Sun Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3530 Sun Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Sun Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3530 Sun Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Sun Valley Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3530 Sun Valley Drive has accessible units.
Does 3530 Sun Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 Sun Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

