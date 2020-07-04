3530 Sun Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible garage

Absolutely wonderful 3 BR/2 1/2BA home close to the Medical Center with many great features: mature trees on the corner lot invite you to enjoy the back yard, sunroom off the family room that makes a great place to entertain, Bonus room in garage with half bath, 3 spacious bedrooms, large family room with stacked stone fireplace w/gas logs, NEW appliances in the kitchen, NEW A/C, NEW carpet and great neighborhood! The square footage is actually MUCH larger than it appears!Move-in ready. Do not email application(s). All adults over the age of 18 must apply Separately. Do not email application(s).