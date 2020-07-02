All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:10 PM

3502 Burlington Street

3502 Burlington Street · No Longer Available
Location

3502 Burlington Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
AMAZING location! Updated condo with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open concept kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinets and counter space for storage and kitchen prep. Master bedroom features HUGE walk-in closet with built in shelving. Master bathroom has been recently updated with matching granite countertops and beautiful standalone shower. Unit includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and stackable washer/dryer. Easy access to Highway 59 and minutes away from restaurants, bars, entertainment, grocery stores, and MORE. Quiet neighborhood, a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 Burlington Street have any available units?
3502 Burlington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 Burlington Street have?
Some of 3502 Burlington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 Burlington Street currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Burlington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Burlington Street pet-friendly?
No, 3502 Burlington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3502 Burlington Street offer parking?
No, 3502 Burlington Street does not offer parking.
Does 3502 Burlington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3502 Burlington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Burlington Street have a pool?
No, 3502 Burlington Street does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Burlington Street have accessible units?
No, 3502 Burlington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Burlington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502 Burlington Street has units with dishwashers.

