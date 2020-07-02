3502 Burlington Street

Amenities

AMAZING location! Updated condo with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open concept kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinets and counter space for storage and kitchen prep. Master bedroom features HUGE walk-in closet with built in shelving. Master bathroom has been recently updated with matching granite countertops and beautiful standalone shower. Unit includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and stackable washer/dryer. Easy access to Highway 59 and minutes away from restaurants, bars, entertainment, grocery stores, and MORE. Quiet neighborhood, a must see!