3316 Pease Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

3316 Pease is a fully remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 bath. Remodeled recently from the studs out - HVAC, new plumbing, new electrical. Open floor plan living area is spacious and kitchen has granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and high ceilings. The Master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet, generous bathroom with recent cabinets and fixtures. The guest bedroom has access to a hall bathroom, also recently remodeled. There is a deck off the kitchen, a fully fenced backyard, and off-street parking. Home is located minutes to I-45 and downtown with lots of new homes all around.