All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3316 Pease Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3316 Pease Street
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:22 AM

3316 Pease Street

3316 Pease Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3316 Pease Street, Houston, TX 77003
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3316 Pease is a fully remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 bath. Remodeled recently from the studs out - HVAC, new plumbing, new electrical. Open floor plan living area is spacious and kitchen has granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and high ceilings. The Master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet, generous bathroom with recent cabinets and fixtures. The guest bedroom has access to a hall bathroom, also recently remodeled. There is a deck off the kitchen, a fully fenced backyard, and off-street parking. Home is located minutes to I-45 and downtown with lots of new homes all around.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Pease Street have any available units?
3316 Pease Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 Pease Street have?
Some of 3316 Pease Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Pease Street currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Pease Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Pease Street pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Pease Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3316 Pease Street offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Pease Street offers parking.
Does 3316 Pease Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Pease Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Pease Street have a pool?
No, 3316 Pease Street does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Pease Street have accessible units?
No, 3316 Pease Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Pease Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 Pease Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77043
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston