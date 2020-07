Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access

Apply on Line at Summervaleapts.com









At Summervale, swim in one of our beautiful pools, meet new friends at our resident get-togethers, or just relax in your spacious apartment home. Living here means you'll be four minutes to The Galleria and 610 Loop, close to shopping and within walking distance to health clubs, restaurants and entertainment! You'll love the convenience! Our professional management team takes pride in giving you excellent maintenance and maintaining the beautiful landscaping. For a special lifestyle, call us today