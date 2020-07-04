3218 Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking

Gorgeous traditional home with a spacious, open floor plan. All appliances included. Inviting entry hall with access to the formal dining room, study, and family room. Rich hardwoods, granite surfaces. Island kitchen, butler's pantry, SS appliances, open to breakfast area and family room. Master bedroom down with four additional bedrooms upstairs. Centrally located second-floor game room with built-ins. Outdoor space with covered patio, wood deck. Super nice landlord. Not in the 100-year flood zone. Beautiful!