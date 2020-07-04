3218 Westridge

Amenities
Gorgeous traditional home with a spacious, open floor plan. All appliances included. Inviting entry hall with access to the formal dining room, study, and family room. Rich hardwoods, granite surfaces. Island kitchen, butler's pantry, SS appliances, open to breakfast area and family room. Master bedroom down with four additional bedrooms upstairs. Centrally located second-floor game room with built-ins. Outdoor space with covered patio, wood deck. Super nice landlord. Not in the 100-year flood zone. Beautiful!