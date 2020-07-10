Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments dog park e-payments internet access

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive River Oaks is a distinctive residential landmark adjacent to Houston's oldest and most affluent neighborhood, River Oaks. At the intersection of two of Houston's most prestigious streets - Kirby Drive and Westheimer Road, this trendy Inner Loop property offers many restaurant and entertainment options. Whether you're looking for gourmet sweets, green space, organic meals, or a unique happy hour spot, you'll find it just an elevator ride away from your home at Arrive River Oaks. A short drive will take you to Downtown Houston, Memorial Park, the Theater District, and the Texas Medical Center. Call today for a personalized tour and see why residents love our one-of-a-kind location!