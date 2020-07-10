All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Arrive River Oaks

2800 Kirby Dr · (832) 241-5138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
FREE ADMIN FEE! --- That's a $400 SAVINGS! Must move-in before 7/31/2020!
Location

2800 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B727 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit B702 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,478

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit C703 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A328 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Unit B617 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Unit C308 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive River Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive River Oaks is a distinctive residential landmark adjacent to Houston's oldest and most affluent neighborhood, River Oaks. At the intersection of two of Houston's most prestigious streets - Kirby Drive and Westheimer Road, this trendy Inner Loop property offers many restaurant and entertainment options. Whether you're looking for gourmet sweets, green space, organic meals, or a unique happy hour spot, you'll find it just an elevator ride away from your home at Arrive River Oaks. A short drive will take you to Downtown Houston, Memorial Park, the Theater District, and the Texas Medical Center. Call today for a personalized tour and see why residents love our one-of-a-kind location!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required, trash: $10/month, pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arrive River Oaks have any available units?
Arrive River Oaks has 30 units available starting at $1,472 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Arrive River Oaks have?
Some of Arrive River Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive River Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive River Oaks is offering the following rent specials: FREE ADMIN FEE! --- That's a $400 SAVINGS! Must move-in before 7/31/2020!
Is Arrive River Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive River Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Arrive River Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Arrive River Oaks offers parking.
Does Arrive River Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive River Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive River Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Arrive River Oaks has a pool.
Does Arrive River Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Arrive River Oaks has accessible units.
Does Arrive River Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive River Oaks has units with dishwashers.

