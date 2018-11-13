3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Come see the beautiful 2 stories 4 bed/2.5 bath home on a peaceful and quiet cul-de-sac in the desired subdivision of Greentree Village.

You will love the open concept of the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets and granite counter tops, island kitchen. Master bedroom is downstairs, all other rooms are upstairs including the game room. The backyard has a pool and patio, perfect for entertaining.

LEASE MINIMUM: 18 MONTHS