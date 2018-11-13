All apartments in Houston
3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:54 PM

3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1

3210 Emerald Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Emerald Grove Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Come see the beautiful 2 stories 4 bed/2.5 bath home on a peaceful and quiet cul-de-sac in the desired subdivision of Greentree Village.
You will love the open concept of the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets and granite counter tops, island kitchen. Master bedroom is downstairs, all other rooms are upstairs including the game room. The backyard has a pool and patio, perfect for entertaining.
Make your appointment today!

LEASE MINIMUM: 18 MONTHS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 have any available units?
3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 have?
Some of 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 Emerald Grove Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.

