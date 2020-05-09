All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3200 Kirby Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3200 Kirby Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:59 AM

3200 Kirby Drive

3200 Kirby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greenway - Upper Kirby
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3200 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
package receiving
pet friendly
valet service
3200 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/15/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. “Save me your tears, you cretins!” you gloat to your newly vanquished opponent. And now you’re Queen. You’ve finally conquered all of your villainous enemies, And now, from your throne (which happens to be from the living room of your fabulous new luxury apartment) you are now free to rule with your iron fist of justice and righteousness. Soon people from all over will come visit you by your swanky poolside cabana while you sip fancy champagne asking for favors. Epic. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes Your choice of a two-story garden loft, artist loft townhome featuring private entrance, or a top-floor penthouse Floor-to-ceiling windows offering solar shades and stunning, panoramic views of downtown, the Galleria and Kirby Collection pool European kitchens with waterfall quartz countertops, glass-tile backsplashes and kitchen islands Stainless steel appliance package, including gas range and wine fridge Stylish wood flooring Luxurious baths with deep, free-standing soaking tubs, custom-tile walk-in showers and separate garden bathtubs Spacious personal balconies Full-sized washer and dryer in every home Expansive closets with built-in wood shelving Private terraces with outdoor California kitchens ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Professional valet and concierge service Guest suite available Package acceptance with refrigerated storage Bike valet service Controlled garage parking Reserved ride-share pick-up location Electric car-charging stations On site storage available Street-level shops, boutiques and restaurants Pet-friendly living, including bark park ________________________________ About Hadi Current Mood: Latin Reggaeton. Hey! I’m Hadi Hassan with Taco Street Locating. You can often find me playing with my son, putting together real estate deals, or debating with my wife where to get delicious food. I’m from Pakistan, raised in Miami, and now live in Houston. I love helping people like you find places to live in Houston, so I’ve developed an entire streamlined process to make it super easy and stress free. And I’m free to work with! Please, give reach out to me so I can make your apartment search as easy as possible. [ Published 16-Jul-19 / ID 3076235 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Kirby Drive have any available units?
3200 Kirby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Kirby Drive have?
Some of 3200 Kirby Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Kirby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Kirby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Kirby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 Kirby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3200 Kirby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Kirby Drive offers parking.
Does 3200 Kirby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 Kirby Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Kirby Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3200 Kirby Drive has a pool.
Does 3200 Kirby Drive have accessible units?
No, 3200 Kirby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Kirby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Kirby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St
Houston, TX 77002
Woodlake On The Bayou
9449 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
The Retreat at Eldridge
2323 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St
Houston, TX 77008
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston