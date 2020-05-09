Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite package receiving pet friendly valet service

3200 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/15/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. “Save me your tears, you cretins!” you gloat to your newly vanquished opponent. And now you’re Queen. You’ve finally conquered all of your villainous enemies, And now, from your throne (which happens to be from the living room of your fabulous new luxury apartment) you are now free to rule with your iron fist of justice and righteousness. Soon people from all over will come visit you by your swanky poolside cabana while you sip fancy champagne asking for favors. Epic. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes Your choice of a two-story garden loft, artist loft townhome featuring private entrance, or a top-floor penthouse Floor-to-ceiling windows offering solar shades and stunning, panoramic views of downtown, the Galleria and Kirby Collection pool European kitchens with waterfall quartz countertops, glass-tile backsplashes and kitchen islands Stainless steel appliance package, including gas range and wine fridge Stylish wood flooring Luxurious baths with deep, free-standing soaking tubs, custom-tile walk-in showers and separate garden bathtubs Spacious personal balconies Full-sized washer and dryer in every home Expansive closets with built-in wood shelving Private terraces with outdoor California kitchens ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Professional valet and concierge service Guest suite available Package acceptance with refrigerated storage Bike valet service Controlled garage parking Reserved ride-share pick-up location Electric car-charging stations On site storage available Street-level shops, boutiques and restaurants Pet-friendly living, including bark park ________________________________ About Hadi Current Mood: Latin Reggaeton. Hey! I’m Hadi Hassan with Taco Street Locating. You can often find me playing with my son, putting together real estate deals, or debating with my wife where to get delicious food. I’m from Pakistan, raised in Miami, and now live in Houston. I love helping people like you find places to live in Houston, so I’ve developed an entire streamlined process to make it super easy and stress free. And I’m free to work with! Please, give reach out to me so I can make your apartment search as easy as possible. [ Published 16-Jul-19 / ID 3076235 ]