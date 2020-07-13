All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Palms on Westheimer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Palms on Westheimer
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:53 PM

Palms on Westheimer

Open Now until 6pm
6425 Westheimer Rd · (603) 819-4196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6425 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palms on Westheimer.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet cafe
pool
internet access
volleyball court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
hot tub
media room
online portal
The Palms on Westheimer Apartments, located in the heart of Houston, Texas, captures comfort and an active lifestyle that caters to you. Our exclusive hideaways offers newly remodeled apartment homes, private resort style pool, sand volleyball, Wi-Fi Cafe and much more. Not only is our gated community nestled among the Galleria, its central location provides for amazing entertainment venues, fine dining, upscale shopping and convenience to major freeways. With everything at your fingertips, the only piece this paradise is missing is you! Schedule your appointment with us today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 7, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant; $50 per married couple
Deposit: $87.50-$200
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease (unreserved), $25/month (assigned); 2 Level Parking garage: included in lease (unreserved).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palms on Westheimer have any available units?
Palms on Westheimer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Palms on Westheimer have?
Some of Palms on Westheimer's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palms on Westheimer currently offering any rent specials?
Palms on Westheimer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palms on Westheimer pet-friendly?
Yes, Palms on Westheimer is pet friendly.
Does Palms on Westheimer offer parking?
Yes, Palms on Westheimer offers parking.
Does Palms on Westheimer have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palms on Westheimer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palms on Westheimer have a pool?
Yes, Palms on Westheimer has a pool.
Does Palms on Westheimer have accessible units?
No, Palms on Westheimer does not have accessible units.
Does Palms on Westheimer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palms on Westheimer has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Palms on Westheimer?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montierra
2345 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St
Houston, TX 77030
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77056
3812 Wieprecht
3812 Wipprecht St
Houston, TX 77026
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd
Houston, TX 77005

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity