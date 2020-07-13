Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet cafe pool internet access volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage business center hot tub media room online portal

The Palms on Westheimer Apartments, located in the heart of Houston, Texas, captures comfort and an active lifestyle that caters to you. Our exclusive hideaways offers newly remodeled apartment homes, private resort style pool, sand volleyball, Wi-Fi Cafe and much more. Not only is our gated community nestled among the Galleria, its central location provides for amazing entertainment venues, fine dining, upscale shopping and convenience to major freeways. With everything at your fingertips, the only piece this paradise is missing is you! Schedule your appointment with us today.