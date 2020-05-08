3113 Gillespie St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Schedule your showing today for this home! Close to Bayou Courts, Downtown, Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, Discovery Green, and the Toyota Center! Fabulous three stories, freestanding home, featuring an open floor plan! Spacious master retreat boasts a luxurious bath and expansive closet! All guest rooms are nice sized as well as bathrooms. Second floor balcony will be perfect for entertaining your guests! This one will not last long!



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



