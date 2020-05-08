All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:47 PM

3113 Gillespie St

3113 Gillespie Street · No Longer Available
Location

3113 Gillespie Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f38737041 ----
Schedule your showing today for this home! Close to Bayou Courts, Downtown, Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, Discovery Green, and the Toyota Center! Fabulous three stories, freestanding home, featuring an open floor plan! Spacious master retreat boasts a luxurious bath and expansive closet! All guest rooms are nice sized as well as bathrooms. Second floor balcony will be perfect for entertaining your guests! This one will not last long!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Gillespie St have any available units?
3113 Gillespie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3113 Gillespie St currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Gillespie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Gillespie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 Gillespie St is pet friendly.
Does 3113 Gillespie St offer parking?
No, 3113 Gillespie St does not offer parking.
Does 3113 Gillespie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Gillespie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Gillespie St have a pool?
No, 3113 Gillespie St does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Gillespie St have accessible units?
No, 3113 Gillespie St does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Gillespie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 Gillespie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3113 Gillespie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3113 Gillespie St does not have units with air conditioning.

