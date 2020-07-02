3107 Main Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Like new stunning construction in Acton School District! 4 bedrooms or 3 and a study, 2 Bathrooms, large Kitchen opens to Family Room, Breakfast Area, and great closet and storage space. Light and Bright with windows everywhere. Tons of upgrades and granite everywhere. Private porch and yard. Blinds and fence are also included. Great opportunity to live in this beautiful community close to Acton, Acton Nature Center, The Historical Granbury Square, Lake Granbury, City Beach, Golf, Hike and Bike trails, restaurants, and easy commute to Fort Worth and surrounding areas. All information contained in this listing to be verified.