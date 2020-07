Amenities

STYLISH BUNGALOW 3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS ON THE EDGE OF THE HEIGHTS--- NEAR HWY 45 WITH EASE OF ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN, MEDICAL CENTER, GALLERIA AND BOTH AIRPORTS--- ACCEPTS PETS/ YARD IS FULLY FENCED. GREAT KITCHEN WITH NEW STOVE AND DISHWASHER-- HOUSE COMES WITH REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER.THE LANDLORD IS PAYING FOR THE YARD SERVICE SO YOU CAN ENJOY THE YARD WITHOUT THE WORK.