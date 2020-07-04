3019 Fairhope Street

Amenities
NEVER FLOODED NO PETS NO SMOKING Wonderful freshly updated; new kitchen summer 2o19, fresh paint and redone floors, summer 2019, replaced lighting, updated window coverings. Exceptional back yard with a magnificent tree, great for parties and play; near TMC and Rice University. OWNER PROVIDES YARD MAINTENANCE Notice from seller;"Landescape - Sago palms- is poisonous for pets ."tenant rental criteria is on line. DONOT SEND APPLICATION TO LISTING AGENT CALL LISTING AGENT FOR LANDORD'S EMAIL;cREDIT AND BACKGOUND CHECK WILL DONE BY 3RD PARTY.