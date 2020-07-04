All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:08 PM

3019 Fairhope Street

3019 Fairhope Street · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Fairhope Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEVER FLOODED NO PETS NO SMOKING Wonderful freshly updated; new kitchen summer 2o19, fresh paint and redone floors, summer 2019, replaced lighting, updated window coverings. Exceptional back yard with a magnificent tree, great for parties and play; near TMC and Rice University. OWNER PROVIDES YARD MAINTENANCE Notice from seller;"Landescape - Sago palms- is poisonous for pets ."tenant rental criteria is on line. DONOT SEND APPLICATION TO LISTING AGENT CALL LISTING AGENT FOR LANDORD'S EMAIL;cREDIT AND BACKGOUND CHECK WILL DONE BY 3RD PARTY.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 3019 Fairhope Street have any available units?
3019 Fairhope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 Fairhope Street have?
Some of 3019 Fairhope Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Fairhope Street currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Fairhope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Fairhope Street pet-friendly?
No, 3019 Fairhope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3019 Fairhope Street offer parking?
Yes, 3019 Fairhope Street offers parking.
Does 3019 Fairhope Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3019 Fairhope Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Fairhope Street have a pool?
No, 3019 Fairhope Street does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Fairhope Street have accessible units?
No, 3019 Fairhope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Fairhope Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 Fairhope Street has units with dishwashers.

