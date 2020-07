Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wooded lot in a cul-de-sac, Welcoming floor plan, fabulous for entertaining with hardwood floors. Large living room, formal dining room, 4 bedrooms up stairs. The carpet recently cleaned and freshly painted, recessed lighting in the kitchen, large covered patio with ceiling fans, storage shed in the side yard, Huge back yard. Walking distance to the elementary school, neighborhood pool, park. Close to shopping, easy access to highway 59.