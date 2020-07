Eighteen25 Downtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher furnished in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park gym game room pool pool table trash valet yoga garage parking bbq/grill concierge internet access key fob access

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Refined and unrivaled, Eighteen25 has been designed to rise above the rest. A myriad of bold and modern featres encompass the entire community, seamlessly blending uber-chic style with comfort and convenience. You will experience a level of personalized serice unlike any other. The amenities and community features at Eighteen25 are eclectic and unique. We strive to exceed every expectation and provide you with the highest quality of living enviroment. Our luxe rooftop pool and outdoor lounge offer breathtaking urban views. Collaborate and stay connected with our state of the art business center. Work hard and play harder in our fitness center with top of the line equipment and yoga classes, hydro massage, and a modern and upscale lounge and game room. Our open loft style apartment homes are architecturally inpired, and provide all of the comforts ...