Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, location, location!! Beautiful townhome in a fully gated community in the heart of Midtown and within walking distance to a full array of shopping, dining and night life. Bedroom with full bath down, 2nd fl open living, dining and kitchen area. Balcony. Third fl master with dual closets, dual vanity areas and whirlpool tub with separate shower. Laundry and guest bedroom with ensuite bath. Hardwoods and tile throughout (no carpet)! Attached 2 car garage. Welcome home!