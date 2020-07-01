2800 Post Oak Blvd

Amenities
Ah yes, another sold out crowd at Madison Cube Garden to see you perform. It wasn't always like this. Back when you started your muppet themed rock-opera band, people thought you were a lunatic. How could you retire from your illustrious career of rocket scientist/professional athlete/famous underwear model? They didn't understand you. Those were just hobbies. But your muppet rock opera band...it was your true calling. The thing that kept you up at night year after year. And you've done it.
3 years after you've retired from your past life the world has been overwhelmed with the once-in-a-lifetime beauty that's been unleashed from your fuzzy muppet filled soul.
And yeah, you've now become super wealthy which means you can finally afford to live in that cool Houston apartment you've been dreaming about. Nice!
Apartment Amenities
10' and 11' Ceilings
Teak Wood Floors
Maple Cabinets
Brushed Nickel Hardware
Full-Size Washer and Dryer
Walk-in Closets
Solar Shades
Built-in Bookshelves
Computer Niche
Balconies
Flex Space
Islands
Stainless Steel Appliances
Gas Range
Granite Countertops
Wine Coolers
Garden Tubs
Separate Showers
Granite Countertops
Linen Closets
Community Amenities
Sparkling Pool with Tanning Shelf
Outdoor Fire Pit and Fireplace
Gas Grills
Tranquil Water Fountain
Catering Kitchen with Serving Bar
Dining Room
Lounge Area
City Views
Private Conversation Nooks
55" Plasma TV
Shuffle Board
Fireplace
Conversation Area
State-of-the-Art Equipment
Free Weights
Cardio
Training Studio
Conference Table with Plush Seating
60" TV with Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Work Spaces
Coffee Bar
Service Runners
Complimentary Car Service
Guest Suites
Working with us.
We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!