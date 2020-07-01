All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2800 Post Oak Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2800 Post Oak Blvd
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

2800 Post Oak Blvd

2800 Post Oak Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2800 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
internet access
Ah yes, another sold out crowd at Madison Cube Garden to see you perform. It wasn't always like this. Back when you started your muppet themed rock-opera band, people thought you were a lunatic. How could you retire from your illustrious career of rocket scientist/professional athlete/famous underwear model? They didn't understand you. Those were just hobbies. But your muppet rock opera band...it was your true calling. The thing that kept you up at night year after year. And you've done it.

3 years after you've retired from your past life the world has been overwhelmed with the once-in-a-lifetime beauty that's been unleashed from your fuzzy muppet filled soul.

And yeah, you've now become super wealthy which means you can finally afford to live in that cool Houston apartment you've been dreaming about. Nice!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

10' and 11' Ceilings

Teak Wood Floors

Maple Cabinets

Brushed Nickel Hardware

Full-Size Washer and Dryer

Walk-in Closets

Solar Shades

Built-in Bookshelves

Computer Niche

Balconies

Flex Space

Islands

Stainless Steel Appliances

Gas Range

Granite Countertops

Wine Coolers

Garden Tubs

Separate Showers

Granite Countertops

Linen Closets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Sparkling Pool with Tanning Shelf

Outdoor Fire Pit and Fireplace

Gas Grills

Tranquil Water Fountain

Catering Kitchen with Serving Bar

Dining Room

Lounge Area

City Views

Private Conversation Nooks

55" Plasma TV

Shuffle Board

Fireplace

Conversation Area

State-of-the-Art Equipment

Free Weights

Cardio

Training Studio

Conference Table with Plush Seating

60" TV with Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Work Spaces

Coffee Bar

Service Runners

Complimentary Car Service

Guest Suites

===========================

Working with us.

We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Post Oak Blvd have any available units?
2800 Post Oak Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Post Oak Blvd have?
Some of 2800 Post Oak Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Post Oak Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Post Oak Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Post Oak Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Post Oak Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2800 Post Oak Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Post Oak Blvd offers parking.
Does 2800 Post Oak Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Post Oak Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Post Oak Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2800 Post Oak Blvd has a pool.
Does 2800 Post Oak Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 2800 Post Oak Blvd has accessible units.
Does 2800 Post Oak Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Post Oak Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
7 Riverway
7 Riverway
Houston, TX 77056
Pine Lake Village
1325 W Greens Pkwy
Houston, TX 77067
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
Lakeview Apartments
16755 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
Westmount at Summer Cove
725 FM-1959
Houston, TX 77034
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston