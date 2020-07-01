2800 Post Oak Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar fire pit parking pool bbq/grill guest suite internet access

Ah yes, another sold out crowd at Madison Cube Garden to see you perform. It wasn't always like this. Back when you started your muppet themed rock-opera band, people thought you were a lunatic. How could you retire from your illustrious career of rocket scientist/professional athlete/famous underwear model? They didn't understand you. Those were just hobbies. But your muppet rock opera band...it was your true calling. The thing that kept you up at night year after year. And you've done it.



3 years after you've retired from your past life the world has been overwhelmed with the once-in-a-lifetime beauty that's been unleashed from your fuzzy muppet filled soul.



And yeah, you've now become super wealthy which means you can finally afford to live in that cool Houston apartment you've been dreaming about. Nice!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



10' and 11' Ceilings



Teak Wood Floors



Maple Cabinets



Brushed Nickel Hardware



Full-Size Washer and Dryer



Walk-in Closets



Solar Shades



Built-in Bookshelves



Computer Niche



Balconies



Flex Space



Islands



Stainless Steel Appliances



Gas Range



Granite Countertops



Wine Coolers



Garden Tubs



Separate Showers



Granite Countertops



Linen Closets



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Sparkling Pool with Tanning Shelf



Outdoor Fire Pit and Fireplace



Gas Grills



Tranquil Water Fountain



Catering Kitchen with Serving Bar



Dining Room



Lounge Area



City Views



Private Conversation Nooks



55" Plasma TV



Shuffle Board



Fireplace



Conversation Area



State-of-the-Art Equipment



Free Weights



Cardio



Training Studio



Conference Table with Plush Seating



60" TV with Connectivity



Wi-Fi



Work Spaces



Coffee Bar



Service Runners



Complimentary Car Service



Guest Suites



===========================



Working with us.



We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!