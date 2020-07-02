All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 15 2019 at 4:08 AM

2720 Briarhurst Drive

2720 Briarhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Briarhurst Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Updated condo minutes from the Galleria! Excellent location near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Electric, water, sewer, and trash are included! Enjoy stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, laminate flooring in main areas and bedroom. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included! This home features a great open concept floorplan with the kitchen looking out to the dining area. Spacious living room plus a convenient office/study area that can be used as a flexible space. Spacious master suite with large walk-in closet. Relax in the balcony at the front of the home. Covered parking located at the rear of the building accessible through controlled access gates. Beautiful community with a beautifully landscaped courtyard and fountain. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Briarhurst Drive have any available units?
2720 Briarhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 Briarhurst Drive have?
Some of 2720 Briarhurst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Briarhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Briarhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Briarhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Briarhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2720 Briarhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Briarhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2720 Briarhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 Briarhurst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Briarhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2720 Briarhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Briarhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2720 Briarhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Briarhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Briarhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

