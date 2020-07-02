2720 Briarhurst Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Updated condo minutes from the Galleria! Excellent location near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Electric, water, sewer, and trash are included! Enjoy stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, laminate flooring in main areas and bedroom. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included! This home features a great open concept floorplan with the kitchen looking out to the dining area. Spacious living room plus a convenient office/study area that can be used as a flexible space. Spacious master suite with large walk-in closet. Relax in the balcony at the front of the home. Covered parking located at the rear of the building accessible through controlled access gates. Beautiful community with a beautifully landscaped courtyard and fountain. Don't miss this one!