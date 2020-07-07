All apartments in Houston
2707 Stuart Manor

Location

2707 Stuart Manor, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REMARKABLE 3-story Villa in the desirable, 24/7 guard-gated Royal Oaks Country Club community! You will marvel over this well appointed home and its' many features. Stunning front elevation and lovely floorplan make this one amazing home. Wood & travertine flooring, gaslog fireplace, wrought iron staircase, stainless steel appliances, lovely island kitchen & spacious living areas. ENORMOUS 2nd floor Master Suite with excellent closet/storage space, sitting area and high ceiling. Charming covered patio with flowing fountain & lush landscaping create a lovely outdoor retreat. Prime location to Energy Corridor, major highways, shopping & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Stuart Manor have any available units?
2707 Stuart Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Stuart Manor have?
Some of 2707 Stuart Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Stuart Manor currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Stuart Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Stuart Manor pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Stuart Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2707 Stuart Manor offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Stuart Manor offers parking.
Does 2707 Stuart Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2707 Stuart Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Stuart Manor have a pool?
No, 2707 Stuart Manor does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Stuart Manor have accessible units?
No, 2707 Stuart Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Stuart Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Stuart Manor has units with dishwashers.

