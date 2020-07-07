2707 Stuart Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

REMARKABLE 3-story Villa in the desirable, 24/7 guard-gated Royal Oaks Country Club community! You will marvel over this well appointed home and its' many features. Stunning front elevation and lovely floorplan make this one amazing home. Wood & travertine flooring, gaslog fireplace, wrought iron staircase, stainless steel appliances, lovely island kitchen & spacious living areas. ENORMOUS 2nd floor Master Suite with excellent closet/storage space, sitting area and high ceiling. Charming covered patio with flowing fountain & lush landscaping create a lovely outdoor retreat. Prime location to Energy Corridor, major highways, shopping & dining.