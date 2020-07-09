All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

2626 Rosefield Drive

2626 Rosefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2626 Rosefield Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Shadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home located in Spring Branch, just minutes away from the Galleria, Memorial City, City Center, and the Energy Corridor and zoned to desirable Spring Branch School District. This home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, a Den, formal living room, formal dining room, large utility and kitchen with a breakfast bar! This home features ceiling fans, hard surfaced flooring, a sprinkler system, a recent roof and hardy plank siding updated in 2017. This home also offers mature trees which provide plenty of shade, a freshly manicured front lawn and a large fenced backyard with plenty of room for play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 Rosefield Drive have any available units?
2626 Rosefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 Rosefield Drive have?
Some of 2626 Rosefield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 Rosefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Rosefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Rosefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2626 Rosefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2626 Rosefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2626 Rosefield Drive offers parking.
Does 2626 Rosefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2626 Rosefield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Rosefield Drive have a pool?
No, 2626 Rosefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2626 Rosefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2626 Rosefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 Rosefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 Rosefield Drive has units with dishwashers.

