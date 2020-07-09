2626 Rosefield Drive

Amenities

Home located in Spring Branch, just minutes away from the Galleria, Memorial City, City Center, and the Energy Corridor and zoned to desirable Spring Branch School District. This home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, a Den, formal living room, formal dining room, large utility and kitchen with a breakfast bar! This home features ceiling fans, hard surfaced flooring, a sprinkler system, a recent roof and hardy plank siding updated in 2017. This home also offers mature trees which provide plenty of shade, a freshly manicured front lawn and a large fenced backyard with plenty of room for play!