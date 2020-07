Abbey Barker Cypress

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cc payments dog park e-payments hot tub

NEWLY REDEVELOPED - Each of the pet-friendly apartments at The Abbey at Barker Cypress is equipped with ceiling fans for comfortable living all year round. You'll also appreciate the thoughful designer elements featured throughout each home, including chef-inspired kitchens and black or stainless appliances, larger one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, porcelain tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, wood plank style living room floors, garages available, covered parking available and the entire community is remote gated access.