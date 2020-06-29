2414 Wentworth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful downstairs unit with 2 bedrooms plus a large study off of the living room with French doors. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with lots of windows. Cozy fireplace in the living room that opens to the dining room. Spacious kitchen with slate tiled counter tops, refrigerator and in house laundry room washer and dryer included. Bedrooms are both generous in size with nice closets and a great bathroom with shower/tub combo. Fresh paint throughout!Parking is at the rear of the house and can be accessed by the alley. Great location close to the medical center and downtown.