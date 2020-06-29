All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2414 Wentworth Street

2414 Wentworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Wentworth Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful downstairs unit with 2 bedrooms plus a large study off of the living room with French doors. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with lots of windows. Cozy fireplace in the living room that opens to the dining room. Spacious kitchen with slate tiled counter tops, refrigerator and in house laundry room washer and dryer included. Bedrooms are both generous in size with nice closets and a great bathroom with shower/tub combo. Fresh paint throughout!Parking is at the rear of the house and can be accessed by the alley. Great location close to the medical center and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Wentworth Street have any available units?
2414 Wentworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 Wentworth Street have?
Some of 2414 Wentworth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Wentworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Wentworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Wentworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 2414 Wentworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2414 Wentworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 2414 Wentworth Street offers parking.
Does 2414 Wentworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 Wentworth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Wentworth Street have a pool?
No, 2414 Wentworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Wentworth Street have accessible units?
No, 2414 Wentworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Wentworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Wentworth Street has units with dishwashers.

