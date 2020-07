Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub cable included oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park playground pool media room online portal package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance trash valet

Welcome to Toro Place, we are proud to announce that we are under new management and are excited to introduce new positive changes to the community. We believe in implementing a better homes for better lives approach to living and operating! Located in South West Houston conveniently close to the Houston Central Business District and easy access to Haviland Park you'll enjoy calling Toro Place home. On your downtime enjoy a dip in our sparkling pool or take your fur babies to play in our new bark park as we are a pet-friendly community! Enjoy some of our exciting new features, like our media room, playground, and a newly renovated clubhouse. At Toro Place we believe in grabbing life by the horns and enjoying life to the fullest!