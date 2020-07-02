All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

2400 N Braeswood Boulevard

2400 North Braeswood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2400 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
Beautiful, updated, centrally located 1bdrm condo ready for move in! Easy access to Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, restaurants, shopping and much more. This unit is located on the 2nd level, overlooking a picturesque courtyard with a pool. The sliding glass doors in the living area and bedroom window let in plenty of natural light. Interior features include granite countertops in the kitchen, refrigerator included, updated appliances, and great cabinet storage. Wood floors throughout the living, dining and bedroom. Large, spacious master with walk in closet and custom storage built ins. There is also an exercise room located just around the corner from this unit. Very well maintained, this unit is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard have any available units?
2400 N Braeswood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard have?
Some of 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2400 N Braeswood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 N Braeswood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

