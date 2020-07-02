2400 N Braeswood Boulevard

Amenities

Beautiful, updated, centrally located 1bdrm condo ready for move in! Easy access to Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, restaurants, shopping and much more. This unit is located on the 2nd level, overlooking a picturesque courtyard with a pool. The sliding glass doors in the living area and bedroom window let in plenty of natural light. Interior features include granite countertops in the kitchen, refrigerator included, updated appliances, and great cabinet storage. Wood floors throughout the living, dining and bedroom. Large, spacious master with walk in closet and custom storage built ins. There is also an exercise room located just around the corner from this unit. Very well maintained, this unit is a must see!