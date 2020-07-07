24 Bayou Shadows Street

Amenities

Exceptionally remodeled townhome in highly sought Woodstone II located in prestigious Memorial area. Terrific opportunity to purchase a freshly renovated home after Harvey located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Soaring light-filled entry, high ceilings, formal dining room, and first floor master bedroom are a few of the floor plan highlights. Secondary bedrooms down with new carpet and fresh paint. Second story family room could be an owner's retreat or gameroom with a full bath. Beautifully remodeled kitchen & baths, wood floors, and designer finishes. Zoned to Memorial High School and minutes from Memorial City Mal, Memorial Greenl & City Centre. Excellent location!