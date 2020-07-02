All apartments in Houston
2311 Arabelle St.

2311 Arabelle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Arabelle Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Incredible 3 story townhome near TC Jester and I10. Home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. 2 bedrooms on the 3rd floor and 1st floor guest bedroom. Home has a driveway unlike other townhomes. Comes with all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and washer and dryer for use.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE3785816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Arabelle St. have any available units?
2311 Arabelle St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 Arabelle St. have?
Some of 2311 Arabelle St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Arabelle St. currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Arabelle St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Arabelle St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 Arabelle St. is pet friendly.
Does 2311 Arabelle St. offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Arabelle St. offers parking.
Does 2311 Arabelle St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 Arabelle St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Arabelle St. have a pool?
No, 2311 Arabelle St. does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Arabelle St. have accessible units?
No, 2311 Arabelle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Arabelle St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Arabelle St. does not have units with dishwashers.

