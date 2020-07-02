2311 Arabelle St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- Incredible 3 story townhome near TC Jester and I10. Home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. 2 bedrooms on the 3rd floor and 1st floor guest bedroom. Home has a driveway unlike other townhomes. Comes with all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and washer and dryer for use.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE3785816)