Houston, TX
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:14 AM

Windchase Hamlet Apartments

3233 Windchase Blvd · (281) 667-0494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3233 Windchase Blvd, Houston, TX 77082

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0814 · Avail. now

$729

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Unit 0403 · Avail. now

$729

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Unit 0812 · Avail. Jul 31

$734

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0713 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windchase Hamlet Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
green community
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
media room
online portal
Nestled in a secluded residential neighborhood in prestigious West Houston, Windchase Hamlet offers a quiet respite from busy city life. Beautifully landscaped, with amenities such as full sized washers and dryers, controlled access gates, covered parking, common area wifi, frost free refrigerators, fireplaces, sparkling swimming pools and clubroom with flat screen television, we offer the lifestyle you want and deserve.\nWindchase Hamlet Apartments is conveniently located near the popular West Oaks Shopping Mall, the West Houston Medical Center, and within the academically acclaimed Alief School District.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 1 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit 35 lbs.
Parking Details: Carport: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windchase Hamlet Apartments have any available units?
Windchase Hamlet Apartments has 6 units available starting at $729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Windchase Hamlet Apartments have?
Some of Windchase Hamlet Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windchase Hamlet Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Windchase Hamlet Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windchase Hamlet Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Windchase Hamlet Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Windchase Hamlet Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Windchase Hamlet Apartments offers parking.
Does Windchase Hamlet Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windchase Hamlet Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windchase Hamlet Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Windchase Hamlet Apartments has a pool.
Does Windchase Hamlet Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Windchase Hamlet Apartments has accessible units.
Does Windchase Hamlet Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windchase Hamlet Apartments has units with dishwashers.
