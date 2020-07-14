Windchase Hamlet Apartments

Amenities
Nestled in a secluded residential neighborhood in prestigious West Houston, Windchase Hamlet offers a quiet respite from busy city life. Beautifully landscaped, with amenities such as full sized washers and dryers, controlled access gates, covered parking, common area wifi, frost free refrigerators, fireplaces, sparkling swimming pools and clubroom with flat screen television, we offer the lifestyle you want and deserve.\nWindchase Hamlet Apartments is conveniently located near the popular West Oaks Shopping Mall, the West Houston Medical Center, and within the academically acclaimed Alief School District.