All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2219 Arbor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2219 Arbor Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 6:52 AM

2219 Arbor Street

2219 Arbor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2219 Arbor Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
hot tub
A hidden Gem! This gorgeous Bungalow located in sought after 3rd Ward Museum District with newly remodeled interior is ready for Immediate Move-In! With 1940s architecture, it emanates Romance and Tranquility. A perfect retreat for the busy professional working Downtown or Med Center. Mahogany Lead Glass front door at entry welcomes you into an awe-inspiring brick enclosed Sun Room! Beautiful wood blinds line the wall of windows while slate tile flooring ties it all together. Original hardwood flooring throughout, with crown molding & ceiling fans. Remodeled kitchen, Spa master bath, and impressive secondary baths with travertine stone tile. Has beautiful divided light French Glass Doors, a wood burning fire place, a private driveway & rear private parking. Perfectly located in central Houston, minutes to Med Ctr, Museum District, Univ, MidTown, Downtown, quick access to fitness, dining, & entertainment. This Home has it all. Schedule your tour & submit your offer today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Arbor Street have any available units?
2219 Arbor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Arbor Street have?
Some of 2219 Arbor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Arbor Street currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Arbor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Arbor Street pet-friendly?
No, 2219 Arbor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2219 Arbor Street offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Arbor Street offers parking.
Does 2219 Arbor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2219 Arbor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Arbor Street have a pool?
No, 2219 Arbor Street does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Arbor Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2219 Arbor Street has accessible units.
Does 2219 Arbor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 Arbor Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Flats
13328 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
Pearl Washington
5454 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln
Houston, TX 77095
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston