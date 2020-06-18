2219 Arbor Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym parking hot tub

A hidden Gem! This gorgeous Bungalow located in sought after 3rd Ward Museum District with newly remodeled interior is ready for Immediate Move-In! With 1940s architecture, it emanates Romance and Tranquility. A perfect retreat for the busy professional working Downtown or Med Center. Mahogany Lead Glass front door at entry welcomes you into an awe-inspiring brick enclosed Sun Room! Beautiful wood blinds line the wall of windows while slate tile flooring ties it all together. Original hardwood flooring throughout, with crown molding & ceiling fans. Remodeled kitchen, Spa master bath, and impressive secondary baths with travertine stone tile. Has beautiful divided light French Glass Doors, a wood burning fire place, a private driveway & rear private parking. Perfectly located in central Houston, minutes to Med Ctr, Museum District, Univ, MidTown, Downtown, quick access to fitness, dining, & entertainment. This Home has it all. Schedule your tour & submit your offer today.