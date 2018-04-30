2200 S Gessner Rd

Amenities

Apartment Amenities



Spacious One, Two, and Three Bedroom Apartment Homes



Flexible Lease Terms



Chef Friendly Kitchens Feature Roomy Quartz Countertops



Tile Backsplash in Kitchens



Spa Bathrooms with Large Soaking Tubs and Separate Showers



Bluetooth Enabled Sound Systems



Interior Air Conditioned Corridors



Controlled Electronic Key Access



Community Amenities



Located in the Prestigious Memorial Area Minutes to Shopping



Parcel 24/7 - Package Retrieval



Platinum Athletic Club with Flex Fitness Studio



E-Café and Lounge



Social Lounge with Resident Entertaining Kitchen



Lush, Beautifully Landscaped Courtyards with Water Features



Solar Phone Charging Station at Pool



Electric Car Charging Stations



Pet Friendly Community



Large Bark Park and Dog Wash Station



Wi-Fi Throughout Indoor and Outdoor Amenity Spaces



Resort Style Pool with Outdoor Living Spaces



Poolside Entertainment Cabanas



