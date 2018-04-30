All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2200 S Gessner Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2200 S Gessner Rd
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2200 S Gessner Rd

2200 South Gessner Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2200 South Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Your entire life you've heard the stories and rumors. By now, time has smothered most people's faith. But not yours. You've been a believer all your life despite the lack of evidence. Most people said it was impossible. "Such perfection?!, impossible" is basically what most people told you. But one auspicious day, you went on the internets on a seemingly normal day. Suddenly a divine force captures your hand and starts guiding you. Each click and scroll is done with an elegant precision.

After a few moments of divine internet based intervention, you've found it. The apartment complex that you always knew existed. The apartment complex that was too perfect for most people. The one you've been dreaming about since you were little. It's here. It's finally here. So go message that internet person and go find your true home.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Spacious One, Two, and Three Bedroom Apartment Homes

Flexible Lease Terms

Chef Friendly Kitchens Feature Roomy Quartz Countertops

Tile Backsplash in Kitchens

Spa Bathrooms with Large Soaking Tubs and Separate Showers

Bluetooth Enabled Sound Systems

Interior Air Conditioned Corridors

Controlled Electronic Key Access

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Located in the Prestigious Memorial Area Minutes to Shopping

Parcel 24/7 - Package Retrieval

Platinum Athletic Club with Flex Fitness Studio

E-Café and Lounge

Social Lounge with Resident Entertaining Kitchen

Lush, Beautifully Landscaped Courtyards with Water Features

Solar Phone Charging Station at Pool

Electric Car Charging Stations

Pet Friendly Community

Large Bark Park and Dog Wash Station

Wi-Fi Throughout Indoor and Outdoor Amenity Spaces

Resort Style Pool with Outdoor Living Spaces

Poolside Entertainment Cabanas

-----------------------------------

Tired of researching that new apartment?

We're Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we've found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we're free to work with too. So….reach out to us!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 S Gessner Rd have any available units?
2200 S Gessner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 S Gessner Rd have?
Some of 2200 S Gessner Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 S Gessner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2200 S Gessner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 S Gessner Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 S Gessner Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2200 S Gessner Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2200 S Gessner Rd offers parking.
Does 2200 S Gessner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 S Gessner Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 S Gessner Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2200 S Gessner Rd has a pool.
Does 2200 S Gessner Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 2200 S Gessner Rd has accessible units.
Does 2200 S Gessner Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 S Gessner Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Square Tower
777 Preston St
Houston, TX 77002
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive
Houston, TX 77025
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way
Houston, TX 77021
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd
Houston, TX 77373
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston