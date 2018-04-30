2200 S Gessner Rd

Amenities
Your entire life you've heard the stories and rumors. By now, time has smothered most people's faith. But not yours. You've been a believer all your life despite the lack of evidence. Most people said it was impossible. "Such perfection?!, impossible" is basically what most people told you. But one auspicious day, you went on the internets on a seemingly normal day. Suddenly a divine force captures your hand and starts guiding you. Each click and scroll is done with an elegant precision.
After a few moments of divine internet based intervention, you've found it. The apartment complex that you always knew existed. The apartment complex that was too perfect for most people. The one you've been dreaming about since you were little. It's here. It's finally here. So go message that internet person and go find your true home.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Spacious One, Two, and Three Bedroom Apartment Homes
Flexible Lease Terms
Chef Friendly Kitchens Feature Roomy Quartz Countertops
Tile Backsplash in Kitchens
Spa Bathrooms with Large Soaking Tubs and Separate Showers
Bluetooth Enabled Sound Systems
Interior Air Conditioned Corridors
Controlled Electronic Key Access
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Located in the Prestigious Memorial Area Minutes to Shopping
Parcel 24/7 - Package Retrieval
Platinum Athletic Club with Flex Fitness Studio
E-Café and Lounge
Social Lounge with Resident Entertaining Kitchen
Lush, Beautifully Landscaped Courtyards with Water Features
Solar Phone Charging Station at Pool
Electric Car Charging Stations
Pet Friendly Community
Large Bark Park and Dog Wash Station
Wi-Fi Throughout Indoor and Outdoor Amenity Spaces
Resort Style Pool with Outdoor Living Spaces
Poolside Entertainment Cabanas
-----------------------------------
Tired of researching that new apartment?
We're Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we've found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we're free to work with too. So….reach out to us!