2024 Singleton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous home in the Heights with garage apartment and fenced yard! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the main house and 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and kitchen area in the garage apartment! This home has tons of natural light and a spacious, open floorplan, 4 different covered balconies/porches and wood flooring/tile throughout (no carpet!). The entire interior of the home and garage apartment has been repainted, a new fence has been built and stained, landscaping, sod laid, AC unit checked, and touch-ups throughout (all in August 2019)! This home is in beautiful condition and ready for you to move in and make it your own! Perfect location in the heart of the Heights, near all the restaurants and shops along 20th street, with easy access to major freeways (610, I45, and I10)! Come see this home today and make it yours, because it won't last long!

Schools



Kitchen Countertops: Granite

Range Type: Gas Range

Disposal: Y

Breakfast Dimensions: 13 x 13

Breakfast Level: 1st

Dining Room Dimensions: 12 x 10

Dining Room Level: 1st

Kitchen Dimensions: 16.5 x 13

Kitchen Level: 1st

Utility: 8 x 5

Game/Recreation Room Dimensions: 17 x 13

Living Room Dimensions: 19 x 13

Den Level: 1st

Game/Recreation Room Level: 2nd

Living Room Level: 1st



Square Feet Living: 2736

Year Built: 2007

Building Exterior Type: Cement Board

Direction Faces: West

Flooring: Tile, Wood

Foundation Details: Slab

Levels: 2

Living Area Source: Appraisal District

Property Age: 12

Roof: Composition

Levels or Stories: 2

Structure Type: Exclusive Right to Sell/Lease



