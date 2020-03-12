All apartments in Houston
2024 Singleton St
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:00 AM

2024 Singleton St

2024 Singleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2024 Singleton Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in the Heights with garage apartment and fenced yard! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the main house and 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and kitchen area in the garage apartment! This home has tons of natural light and a spacious, open floorplan, 4 different covered balconies/porches and wood flooring/tile throughout (no carpet!). The entire interior of the home and garage apartment has been repainted, a new fence has been built and stained, landscaping, sod laid, AC unit checked, and touch-ups throughout (all in August 2019)! This home is in beautiful condition and ready for you to move in and make it your own! Perfect location in the heart of the Heights, near all the restaurants and shops along 20th street, with easy access to major freeways (610, I45, and I10)! Come see this home today and make it yours, because it won't last long!
Schools

Kitchen Countertops: Granite
Range Type: Gas Range
Disposal: Y
Breakfast Dimensions: 13 x 13
Breakfast Level: 1st
Dining Room Dimensions: 12 x 10
Dining Room Level: 1st
Kitchen Dimensions: 16.5 x 13
Kitchen Level: 1st
Utility: 8 x 5
Game/Recreation Room Dimensions: 17 x 13
Living Room Dimensions: 19 x 13
Den Level: 1st
Game/Recreation Room Level: 2nd
Living Room Level: 1st

Square Feet Living: 2736
Year Built: 2007
Building Exterior Type: Cement Board
Direction Faces: West
Flooring: Tile, Wood
Foundation Details: Slab
Levels: 2
Living Area Source: Appraisal District
Property Age: 12
Roof: Composition
Levels or Stories: 2
Structure Type: Exclusive Right to Sell/Lease

(RLNE5435135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Singleton St have any available units?
2024 Singleton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 Singleton St have?
Some of 2024 Singleton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 Singleton St currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Singleton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Singleton St pet-friendly?
No, 2024 Singleton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2024 Singleton St offer parking?
Yes, 2024 Singleton St offers parking.
Does 2024 Singleton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 Singleton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Singleton St have a pool?
No, 2024 Singleton St does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Singleton St have accessible units?
No, 2024 Singleton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Singleton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 Singleton St does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
