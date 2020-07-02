All apartments in Houston
2018 Manila Lane

2018 Manila Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Manila Lane, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
media room
Just remodeled, spacious home on a privately situated cul-de-sac lot. DID NOT FLOOD. Brand new roof, exterior just painted and offers over 2300 square feet in a neighborhood where the average size is 1800 sq ft. Zoned to Spring Woods High School - 2019 recipient of The Guiding Star Award, Kinder Foundation Excellence in Teaching Award, Higher than Texas State average of advanced courses taken (see photos for current list of AP classes) and Award Winning Debate Team. Granite kitchen and bath counters, new tile floor, new carpet, Bonus rooms for your study, media room or extra bedroom, new ceiling fans to help keep you cool. Enjoy your favorite outdoor activities in the spacious, fenced in backyard. Close to Memorial City Mall, and Hospital, City Centre, HCC Spring Branch, major transportation arteries of I-10, Beltway 8 for easy access to the whole City (See detailed map in photos) Carport roof is built to accommodate your lifted work vehicle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Manila Lane have any available units?
2018 Manila Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Manila Lane have?
Some of 2018 Manila Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Manila Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Manila Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Manila Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Manila Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2018 Manila Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Manila Lane offers parking.
Does 2018 Manila Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Manila Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Manila Lane have a pool?
No, 2018 Manila Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Manila Lane have accessible units?
No, 2018 Manila Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Manila Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 Manila Lane has units with dishwashers.

