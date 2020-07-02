2018 Manila Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated ceiling fan media room

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking media room

Just remodeled, spacious home on a privately situated cul-de-sac lot. DID NOT FLOOD. Brand new roof, exterior just painted and offers over 2300 square feet in a neighborhood where the average size is 1800 sq ft. Zoned to Spring Woods High School - 2019 recipient of The Guiding Star Award, Kinder Foundation Excellence in Teaching Award, Higher than Texas State average of advanced courses taken (see photos for current list of AP classes) and Award Winning Debate Team. Granite kitchen and bath counters, new tile floor, new carpet, Bonus rooms for your study, media room or extra bedroom, new ceiling fans to help keep you cool. Enjoy your favorite outdoor activities in the spacious, fenced in backyard. Close to Memorial City Mall, and Hospital, City Centre, HCC Spring Branch, major transportation arteries of I-10, Beltway 8 for easy access to the whole City (See detailed map in photos) Carport roof is built to accommodate your lifted work vehicle.