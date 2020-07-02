All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2000 Bagby Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2000 Bagby Street
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

2000 Bagby Street

2000 Bagby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2000 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
media room
This luxury Jr.Penthouse is located in the fantastic Rise Lofts in Midtown. The loft has two levels with the 1 Master located upstairs, 1 full and 1 half bath and amazing 500Sqft terrace with breathtaking Galleria & Med Center views. Incredible 20ft ceilings, beautiful Polished Concrete floors, high-end custom kitchen w/ granite countertops. This rental is completely move-in ready complete with all appliances - full size refrigerator, washer & dryer in unit. The living room is huge with a theater projection screen included with pre wired speakers. 10 ft. long contemporary ceiling fan and high end modern accents throughout. Motorized modern shades and flat screen TV in the master bedroom. Enjoy living steps away from Midtown's entertainment scene. Tons of restaurants, bars, cafes & more close by. Enjoy this stunning multi level loft in one of Houston's most desired neighborhoods. Call to schedule a tour TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Bagby Street have any available units?
2000 Bagby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Bagby Street have?
Some of 2000 Bagby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Bagby Street currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Bagby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Bagby Street pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Bagby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2000 Bagby Street offer parking?
No, 2000 Bagby Street does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Bagby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Bagby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Bagby Street have a pool?
No, 2000 Bagby Street does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Bagby Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2000 Bagby Street has accessible units.
Does 2000 Bagby Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Bagby Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Uptown Post Oak
1111 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77006
Aster on Aldine
4505 Aldine Mail Route Rd
Houston, TX 77039
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Residence At The Heights
611 W Cavalcade St
Houston, TX 77009
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77043
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77053

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston