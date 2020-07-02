2000 Bagby Street

Amenities

This luxury Jr.Penthouse is located in the fantastic Rise Lofts in Midtown. The loft has two levels with the 1 Master located upstairs, 1 full and 1 half bath and amazing 500Sqft terrace with breathtaking Galleria & Med Center views. Incredible 20ft ceilings, beautiful Polished Concrete floors, high-end custom kitchen w/ granite countertops. This rental is completely move-in ready complete with all appliances - full size refrigerator, washer & dryer in unit. The living room is huge with a theater projection screen included with pre wired speakers. 10 ft. long contemporary ceiling fan and high end modern accents throughout. Motorized modern shades and flat screen TV in the master bedroom. Enjoy living steps away from Midtown's entertainment scene. Tons of restaurants, bars, cafes & more close by. Enjoy this stunning multi level loft in one of Houston's most desired neighborhoods. Call to schedule a tour TODAY!