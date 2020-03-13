1956 West Bell Street

Amenities

Brilliant River Oaks/North Montrose townhome is ideally located within a short walk to The River Oaks Shopping Center, Branes & Noble, River Oak Theater, Brasserie 19, Backstreet Cafe, Vibrant Cafe and Rice Box plus many other great "hangouts" etc, ...plus with easy access to Memorial Park and downtown. Has a village feel. The Kroger Grocery store is just around the corner and Whole Foods and HEB are just a few blocks away. This spotless home is super bright and spacious throughout with an open living idea dinning, and kitchen on the second (main) floor. Plantation/California shutters on every window, hardwood flooring, wood burning fireplace, large master bedroom, with a large master bath. This is an ideal family home with amazing storage and double car garage. Almost all appliances are brand new with washer and dryer which are included. Security system installed as well as watering for the palm lined garden area.



(RLNE4872962)