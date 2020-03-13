All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:45 AM

1956 West Bell Street

1956 West Bell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1956 West Bell Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Brilliant River Oaks/North Montrose townhome is ideally located within a short walk to The River Oaks Shopping Center, Branes & Noble, River Oak Theater, Brasserie 19, Backstreet Cafe, Vibrant Cafe and Rice Box plus many other great "hangouts" etc, ...plus with easy access to Memorial Park and downtown. Has a village feel. The Kroger Grocery store is just around the corner and Whole Foods and HEB are just a few blocks away. This spotless home is super bright and spacious throughout with an open living idea dinning, and kitchen on the second (main) floor. Plantation/California shutters on every window, hardwood flooring, wood burning fireplace, large master bedroom, with a large master bath. This is an ideal family home with amazing storage and double car garage. Almost all appliances are brand new with washer and dryer which are included. Security system installed as well as watering for the palm lined garden area.

(RLNE4872962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 West Bell Street have any available units?
1956 West Bell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1956 West Bell Street have?
Some of 1956 West Bell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1956 West Bell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1956 West Bell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 West Bell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1956 West Bell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1956 West Bell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1956 West Bell Street offers parking.
Does 1956 West Bell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1956 West Bell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 West Bell Street have a pool?
No, 1956 West Bell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1956 West Bell Street have accessible units?
No, 1956 West Bell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 West Bell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1956 West Bell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

