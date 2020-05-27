All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1931 Fernspray Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1931 Fernspray Ln
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:25 PM

1931 Fernspray Ln

1931 Fernspray Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Addicks - Park Ten
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1931 Fernspray Lane, Houston, TX 77084
Addicks - Park Ten

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fc444103a ---- Completely renovated 3-4 bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and stainless steel appliances. This home features spacious bedrooms and living area with fireplace, tile in all rooms, new paint, new appliances and a large backyard which will be great for entertaining. Huge master bedroom with a huge closet and game room on the second floor. This beautiful home won\'t last, it\'s a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Fernspray Ln have any available units?
1931 Fernspray Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 Fernspray Ln have?
Some of 1931 Fernspray Ln's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Fernspray Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Fernspray Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Fernspray Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1931 Fernspray Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1931 Fernspray Ln offer parking?
No, 1931 Fernspray Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1931 Fernspray Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 Fernspray Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Fernspray Ln have a pool?
No, 1931 Fernspray Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Fernspray Ln have accessible units?
No, 1931 Fernspray Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Fernspray Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 Fernspray Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonewood
701 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Casa Rosa
5555 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Cambridge Place
10901 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Riverwalk
450 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Alexan Southside Place
4139 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Assembly at Historic Heights
525 Yale St
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston