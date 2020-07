Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL home in the heart of Clear Lake zoned to CCISD. This home is an affordable gem. It has been updated with granite counter tops, new kitchen cabinets, flooring and more. Very accessible to Houston, Galveston, Freeways, Dining and Entertainment. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Don't wait too long to see it or you will miss out!!