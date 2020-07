1908 UPLAND DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPRING BRANCH 3 BED/2 BATH UNIT MOVE-IN READY! - * SPRING BRANCH 2 STORY DUPLEX WITH 3 BED / 2 BATH AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN



* TOTALLY REMODELED ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND SUBWAY TILE

BACK SPLASH



* BRAND-NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES



* ADDITIONAL ROOM DOWNSTAIRS FOR A STUDY, OFFICE OR HOBBY ROOM.



* WOOD-LIKE TILE THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR, AND PRIVATE PATIO.



* EXCELLENT SPRING BRANCH ISD SCHOOLS. WALKING DISTANCE TO

SHERWOOD FOREST ELEMENTARY.



* LOCATED IN A GATED COMPLEX WITH PLAYGROUND, GAZEBO, AND

HUGE COMMON YARD.



* CENTRAL LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-10 AND BELTWAY 8.



* TWO ASSIGNED PARKING PLACES



* CALL 713-973-8300 FOR DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!



(RLNE4330055)