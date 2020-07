Amenities

Charming single-family two-bedroom, one bath bungalow shaded by mature trees. Hardwood floors, central air and heat, w/d connections in home. Spacious living room and nice size bedrooms. Fenced corner lot with private driveway parking. Direct rental by owner offering online tenant portal and rent payment. Pets welcome. Minutes to freeways, Universities, Galleria, and downtown. The house in the inner loop, and in the Greater Heights neighborhood in Houston.