Last updated January 14 2020 at 5:19 PM

1808 Colquitt Street

1808 Colquitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Colquitt Street, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
parking
garage
Two Story Townhome ready for immediate occupancy. On the first floor you will find low maintenance stained concrete floors, with an open living room and dining room concept. There is an island kitchen with a breakfast room plus breakfast bar seating. The second floor is all hardwood floors, (Except baths & utility), all bedrooms and an open den or office area. Large back yard/patio with low maintenance landscaping. Close to the Texas Medical Center, Downtown, Rice University and the Menil. Walk to coffee shops, eateries and more... Front loading washer and dryer, stainless appliances, window coverings all included. DID NOT FLOOD during Hurricane Harvey. Call today for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Colquitt Street have any available units?
1808 Colquitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Colquitt Street have?
Some of 1808 Colquitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Colquitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Colquitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Colquitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Colquitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1808 Colquitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Colquitt Street offers parking.
Does 1808 Colquitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Colquitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Colquitt Street have a pool?
No, 1808 Colquitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Colquitt Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1808 Colquitt Street has accessible units.
Does 1808 Colquitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Colquitt Street has units with dishwashers.

