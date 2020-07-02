1808 Colquitt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible coffee bar parking garage

Two Story Townhome ready for immediate occupancy. On the first floor you will find low maintenance stained concrete floors, with an open living room and dining room concept. There is an island kitchen with a breakfast room plus breakfast bar seating. The second floor is all hardwood floors, (Except baths & utility), all bedrooms and an open den or office area. Large back yard/patio with low maintenance landscaping. Close to the Texas Medical Center, Downtown, Rice University and the Menil. Walk to coffee shops, eateries and more... Front loading washer and dryer, stainless appliances, window coverings all included. DID NOT FLOOD during Hurricane Harvey. Call today for an appointment.