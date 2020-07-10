All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:43 PM

Tuscany Oaks Apartments

1901 Augusta Dr · (832) 240-1737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Location

1901 Augusta Dr, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1029 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 1107 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 1202 · Avail. now

$1,066

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tuscany Oaks Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
valet service
gym
alarm system
carport
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Located minutes away from major Galleria employers, and adjacent to the city's finest shopping and dining, Tuscany Oaks residents come home to a palm-tree fountain lined sparkling pool and resort-style city living while others are still fighting traffic. Tuscany Oaks Apartments is conveniently located only two miles from the Houston Galleria Mall, making for very short commutes to downtown Houston, the Medical Center and the Energy Corridor. Westheimer, I-10, 610 and San Felipe are only a hop, skip and a jump.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person, $200 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $200- $300
Additional: $40/month amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300 One-time
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $20/mo per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 35 lb Maximum
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tuscany Oaks Apartments have any available units?
Tuscany Oaks Apartments has 12 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Tuscany Oaks Apartments have?
Some of Tuscany Oaks Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tuscany Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tuscany Oaks Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is Tuscany Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tuscany Oaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tuscany Oaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tuscany Oaks Apartments offers parking.
Does Tuscany Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tuscany Oaks Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tuscany Oaks Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tuscany Oaks Apartments has a pool.
Does Tuscany Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tuscany Oaks Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tuscany Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tuscany Oaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.

