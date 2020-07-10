Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance garage valet service gym alarm system carport guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving trash valet

Located minutes away from major Galleria employers, and adjacent to the city's finest shopping and dining, Tuscany Oaks residents come home to a palm-tree fountain lined sparkling pool and resort-style city living while others are still fighting traffic. Tuscany Oaks Apartments is conveniently located only two miles from the Houston Galleria Mall, making for very short commutes to downtown Houston, the Medical Center and the Energy Corridor. Westheimer, I-10, 610 and San Felipe are only a hop, skip and a jump.