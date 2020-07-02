1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE

Amenities

Fantastic Perry Townhome located in The Heights! BE DOWNTOWN IN 5 MINUTES! Gated Home with All Appliances Included + Water, Trash & Yard Maintenance Paid! Open-Concept Main Living with Big Windows and lots of Natural Light. Spacious Master boasts a Vaulted Ceiling, Large Walk-In Closet, Private Sitting Area and a Private Balcony. Durable Wood-Look Laminate Flooring Throughout; Carpet in Bedrooms. Gated Park located just across the street. Never Flooded! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN SEPTEMBER 12TH! Call us for Additional Information!