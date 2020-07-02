All apartments in Houston
1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:12 PM

1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE

1722 Redwing Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Redwing Cove Drive, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Perry Townhome located in The Heights! BE DOWNTOWN IN 5 MINUTES! Gated Home with All Appliances Included + Water, Trash & Yard Maintenance Paid! Open-Concept Main Living with Big Windows and lots of Natural Light. Spacious Master boasts a Vaulted Ceiling, Large Walk-In Closet, Private Sitting Area and a Private Balcony. Durable Wood-Look Laminate Flooring Throughout; Carpet in Bedrooms. Gated Park located just across the street. Never Flooded! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN SEPTEMBER 12TH! Call us for Additional Information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE have any available units?
1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 REDWING COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

