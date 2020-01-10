All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1714 Van Buren St

1714 Van Buren Street · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Van Buren Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Home boasts recent paint, gorgeous hardwood floors and lots of natural light! Two-story ceiling in family room with gas fireplace. Family room and kitchen wired for home theater speaker system. Glass doors open to balcony facing east. Great cook's kitchen with stainless appliances with Jenn-Air refrigerator. Two bedrooms or study on first floor. Home also boasts small backyard space. This home is in pristine condition!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1714-van-buren-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Van Buren St have any available units?
1714 Van Buren St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Van Buren St have?
Some of 1714 Van Buren St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Van Buren St currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Van Buren St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Van Buren St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Van Buren St is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Van Buren St offer parking?
No, 1714 Van Buren St does not offer parking.
Does 1714 Van Buren St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Van Buren St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Van Buren St have a pool?
No, 1714 Van Buren St does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Van Buren St have accessible units?
No, 1714 Van Buren St does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Van Buren St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Van Buren St does not have units with dishwashers.

