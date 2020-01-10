Amenities
Home boasts recent paint, gorgeous hardwood floors and lots of natural light! Two-story ceiling in family room with gas fireplace. Family room and kitchen wired for home theater speaker system. Glass doors open to balcony facing east. Great cook's kitchen with stainless appliances with Jenn-Air refrigerator. Two bedrooms or study on first floor. Home also boasts small backyard space. This home is in pristine condition!
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1714-van-buren-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.