1709 Lakeshore Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1709 Lakeshore Court

1709 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Lakeshore Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a secluded gated community in the heart of South College Station. Home overlooks a tranquil pond and offers an open floor plan with fire place and vaulted ceilings in main living space. Living and dining room separated by a custom built buffet/bar featuring a small wine cooler, making this a great space to entertain! 3 bedroom split floor plan has large master with luxurious bath. Oversized second bath offers a large shower, tile floors and granite counters. Loads of storage throughout the entire home with custom bonus space off utility room leading to a large 2 car garage. Brand new refrigerator and dishwasher stay, along with top of the line washer/dryer. Available for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Lakeshore Court have any available units?
1709 Lakeshore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Lakeshore Court have?
Some of 1709 Lakeshore Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Lakeshore Court currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Lakeshore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Lakeshore Court pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Lakeshore Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1709 Lakeshore Court offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Lakeshore Court offers parking.
Does 1709 Lakeshore Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 Lakeshore Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Lakeshore Court have a pool?
No, 1709 Lakeshore Court does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Lakeshore Court have accessible units?
No, 1709 Lakeshore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Lakeshore Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Lakeshore Court has units with dishwashers.

