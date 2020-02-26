1709 Lakeshore Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in a secluded gated community in the heart of South College Station. Home overlooks a tranquil pond and offers an open floor plan with fire place and vaulted ceilings in main living space. Living and dining room separated by a custom built buffet/bar featuring a small wine cooler, making this a great space to entertain! 3 bedroom split floor plan has large master with luxurious bath. Oversized second bath offers a large shower, tile floors and granite counters. Loads of storage throughout the entire home with custom bonus space off utility room leading to a large 2 car garage. Brand new refrigerator and dishwasher stay, along with top of the line washer/dryer. Available for immediate move in!