16614 Hartman Ridge Court
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:06 PM

16614 Hartman Ridge Court

16614 Hartman Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

16614 Hartman Ridge Court, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-in ready home in a cul-de-sac with easy access to downtown, Medical Center and the Galleria via 288 or Ft. Bend Toll Rd. Updated with laminate flooring and tile (no carpet!!!). Stainless appliances, freshly painted, granite counter tops, modern fixtures. You will love this open concept layout with breakfast bar and utility room inside the house. Lots of character and style with vaulted ceilings, crown molding and chair railings. Relax in the whirlpool tub after a long day's work. Extra storage with shed in the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16614 Hartman Ridge Court have any available units?
16614 Hartman Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16614 Hartman Ridge Court have?
Some of 16614 Hartman Ridge Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16614 Hartman Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
16614 Hartman Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16614 Hartman Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 16614 Hartman Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16614 Hartman Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 16614 Hartman Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 16614 Hartman Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16614 Hartman Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16614 Hartman Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 16614 Hartman Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 16614 Hartman Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 16614 Hartman Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16614 Hartman Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16614 Hartman Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

