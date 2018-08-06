16614 Hartman Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move-in ready home in a cul-de-sac with easy access to downtown, Medical Center and the Galleria via 288 or Ft. Bend Toll Rd. Updated with laminate flooring and tile (no carpet!!!). Stainless appliances, freshly painted, granite counter tops, modern fixtures. You will love this open concept layout with breakfast bar and utility room inside the house. Lots of character and style with vaulted ceilings, crown molding and chair railings. Relax in the whirlpool tub after a long day's work. Extra storage with shed in the back yard.